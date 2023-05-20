School of Eminence students visit bamboo garden at GNDU in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

Under the innovative initiative of the state government, students of School of Eminence visited Guru Nanak Dev University here today. The purpose of the visit was to encourage the students of these schools for research and higher academics. Professor Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, students’ welfare, welcomed the students and staff members of the schools. He briefed about the Punjab Government’s initiative for short listing Guru Nanak Dev University for the visit of students of School of Eminence with the objective to induce students about higher education.

He said that by visiting the university, students can get an idea for pursuing their career in higher education. The students expressed their happiness to get exposure to various rare plants species at the botanical gardens, state-of-the-art sports and education infrastructure of the university.

The students visited vermin-compost unit and bamboo garden in the Mata Kaulan Botanical Garden. They also visited sports complex, Bhai Gurdas Library, Innovation Centre and various laboratories. The subject experts from the university escorted them and get acquaintance with the various departments.

As many as hundred students hailing from Government Girls School, Mall Road, Amritsar, Sr. Sec. School, Chheharta, Government Sr Sec School, Jandiala and Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Varpal Kalan, were included in this visit accompanied by District Education Officer Sushil Kumar Tuli, Deputy DEO Balraj Singh Dhillon, District Sports Coordinator Ashu Vishal, Amritpal Singh, lecturer from Harsa Chhina and Jasbir Singh Gill, District Guidance Councellor.