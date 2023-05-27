School of Eminence students visit Verka milk plant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

An educational industrial tour of Verka milk plant was conducted for the students of four Schools of Eminence under the guidance of District Education Officer (Secondary) Sushil Kumar Tuli. The purpose of the visit was to provide students with practical exposure to the dairy industry and enhance their understanding of the milk production process.

General Manager, Verka Milk Plant, allowed 104 students to visit the facility. Jasbir Singh Gill, who was coordinating the visit, mentored the students and guided them.

The visit was divided into two groups, with the first comprising students of School of Eminence at Jandiala Guru and Varpal Kalan visiting in the morning and the second group of students from Chheharta and Mall Road visiting in the afternoon. During the tour, the students got an opportunity to learn from Satyananda Prasad, Quality Control Deputy Manager at Verka Milk Plant. Prasad provided valuable insight and information on the quality control processes applicable in the production of dairy products. His expertise and knowledge contributed to students’ understanding of industry standards and practices.