School owner arrested for killing mason

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

A school owner identified as Jaswant Singh of the Amar Kot area was arrested on the charge of murder. According to the police, Jaswant fired at a youth in the school complex on Thursday. The victim, identified as Jagandeep Singh (21), died at a hospital on Friday.

Balwinder Singh, the father of the deceased and a resident of Prigari village in Harike, Tarn Taran, told the police that Jagandeep had been working with his uncle Jaswinder Singh of Kila Jeewan Singh village as mason for the past three years. Balwinder said that on Thursday, he had met Jagandeep in Manawala Kalan. Jagandeep asked him to wait there and went away, saying that he would return in a few minutes. He said when Jagandeep did not return, he called Jaswinder on his mobile phone. But the call was answered by Jaswant, who said Jagandeep had entered his school complex without permission and he had shot him.

Balwinder said they immediately rushed to the school and found that Jaswant had taken Jagandeep to Guru Ram Das Hospital at Vallah. Balwinder added that when they reached the hospital, he was informed by doctors that Jagandeep’s condition was critical, with bullet injuries on his chest. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Jaswant Singh and arrested him. He was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police remand, said Ajaypal Singh, SHO, Chatiwind police station.