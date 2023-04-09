School sees 100% result in Class V

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, has achieved 100 per cent result in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class V exams, the results of which were announced by the PSEB on Thursday.

Navjoti, principal of the school, said 13 students, who got over 90 per cent marks, were placed in the merit list. Japjeet Kaur topped the merit list (97%) followed by Komalpreet Kaur (94.8%), Gurminal Kaur (94.4%), Jannatpreet Kaur (93.2%), Tanveer Kaur (93%), Navjot Kaur (93%), Gundakhpreet Kaur (93%), Gurvanshdeep Singh (91%) and others.

Sukhwinder Kaur, managing director of the school, honoured the meritorious students at a function organised in the school on Saturday.