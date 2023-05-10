School students excel in sports

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, here were today honoured for winning various positions in the open district- level skating tournament. Anant Kaur of Class VII got the first position, Mankirat Singh of Class VII second, while Simratjit Kaur of Class III and Gurdas Singh of UKG, got the third place jointly. Apart from this, in the open district badminton tournament, Palakpreet Kaur of Class VI got the second place and Ritikjot Singh third. In the same tournament, Agamveer Singh of Class VII, Navdeep Kaur of Class VIII, Parneet Kaur, Namandeep Kaur and Anmoldeep Kaur won the third place under different age groups. On the victory of the students, the honorary secretary of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Savinder Singh Kathunangal, honorary secretary Ajit Singh Basra, and Principal Mandeep Singh congratulated and expressed the importance of sports in the life of the students and wished the children all the best for the future.

Scholarship Disbursed to students

Continuing with their philanthropic resolve to promote excellence in holistic education, Gaurav and Surbhi Jain, city-based residents, disbursed Rs 25,000 each to two students of Spring Dale Senior School. Started in the memory of their children Moulik Jain and Ridhi Jain, who lost their lives in a road accident, the parents in collaboration with the school, give scholarship to one student each from Class VI and Class I studying at Spring Dale Senior School, here. This year the recipients of their prestigious scholarship are Ishirat Singh from Class VI and Sehajjeet Singh from Class I. “Both these students have been selected for their all-round performance and personal traits,” shared Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal of the school. He also thanked Gaurav Jain and Surbhi Jain for their philanthropic gesture.

Students apprised of vermicompost

Students of Delhi Public School explored AGC Agro Farm to get acquainted with garden-based learning programmes by AGC. The students got the insight of things related to agriculture and experienced live crop demonstrations, protected cultivation of flowers and vegetables. The main objective behind taking students to the visit was to go beyond academics by providing them training on kitchen garden, hydroponics and vermicomposting. It gave them a practical perspective on the internal working of the Department of Agriculture providing them an opportunity to learn practically through interaction. The students also learned the techniques of harvesting by having a practical exposure harvesting the crop. They learned how they can use these techniques for their home garden. Ragini Sharma (Director Finance, AGC) shared, “From an agricultural standpoint, we want children to be knowledgeable about local agriculture and garden-based learning provides students with opportunities to interact with nature on a personal level that promotes positive behaviour changes.”