School students visit Centre for Entrepreneurship at GNDU, Amritsar

Amritsar, May 24

Continuing with the initiative of student visits to GNDU campus, a delegation of 104 students from various government schools, including Sarkari Kanya Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, Government Senior Secondary School, Chheharta, Sarkari Kanya Senior Secondary School, Jandiala Guru, and Government Senior Secondary School, Warpal Kalan, recently visited the Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (GJCEI) at Guru Nanak Dev University. The university has opened its doors for the students of government schools to visit the established centre of excellence, besides research facilities and other significant infrastructural and academic centres on the campus.

The university has established the GJCEI as part of Component-4 (Quality and Excellence in Select State Universities) of RUSA 2.0 (Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan). The GJCEI centre actively engages in a variety of activities, including startup incubation, skill-based courses, training programmes, technology transfer, industry projects, internship programmes and advisory services. The student visit was facilitated by Dr PK Pati, coordinator of GJCEI, along with his team including Dr Kuldeep Singh, Dr Amandeep Singh, Sarabinder Pal Singh, Dr Hardesh Kumar and Pardeep Dutta.

Dr Pati said the visit showed Punjab’s commitment to fostering educational excellence and encouraging innovation among students.