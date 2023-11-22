School teacher bats for bio-waste disposal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Batting for simple, local solutions to resolve environment concerns and promote sustainable waste management, Shubhkiran, a science teacher from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nawankot, has been engaging her students in vermicomposting projects using specific species of earthworms.

The natural process of vermicomposting utilises earthworms to convert biodegradable waste into a nutrient-rich compost, making it an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional composting methods.

Stressing that it’s a low cost, effective method that presents sustainable solution for waste management, Shubhkiran says, “Our project involves the utilisation of specific species of earthworms, typically red wigglers (\Eisenia fetida\), to break down organic matter. These worms consume biodegradable waste, digest it, and excrete nutrient-rich castings, which are an excellent source of plant nutrients and beneficial micro-organisms. This process accelerates the decomposition of organic material, transforming it into a valuable soil conditioner.”

Bouquet of benefits

This method has a number of benefits like faster decomposition, nutrient-rich end product, providing natural defence mechanism against pests, sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Shubhkiran has been promoting the use of this method on a larger scale.

“Implementing vermicomposting can be cost-effective, especially for households and small-scale application. The initial investment in setting up a vermicomposting system is modest and the benefits far outweigh the costs in the long run.”

Shubhkiran, who has been working on vermicompost-based projects for several years, says that the process also aids in restoration of soil. “Vermicompost aids in rehabilitating degraded soils, particularly in areas affected by erosion, mining, or other forms of environmental degradation,” she says.

