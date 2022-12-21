School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the school timings for all private and government schools would be changed due to extreme cold and foggy conditions. While the decision comes in the wake of demand raised by teachers to change the school opening hours in view of dense fog engulfing most parts of the state, the announcement has been appreciated by teachers and parents alike.

Cold remedy: Workers sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm in Amritsar on Tuesday. Vishal Kumar

All schools will now be opening at 10am and the changed timings will continue till January 21 next year. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the CM said, “Owing to dense fog prevailing in the state, in view of health and safety of school students and teachers, from tomorrow (December 21 to Jan 21), the opening time of all government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am. The closing time of the schools will be as per the earlier schedule.”

Meanwhile, teachers from government schools in the district were already raising demands to extend the school opening hours. “A large number of teachers from districts like Amritsar go to schools in other districts by different vehicles for duty. Their mental state is affected by the fear of delay in reaching their schools due to fog. Also, driving can be dangerous in the early morning hours when fog is thick,” said Ashwani Awasthi, district head, Democratic Teachers’ Front.

MP Gurjeet Aujla too had urged the government to change the school timings until foggy conditions improve. After the announcement, the schedule of the tours of government students going to Science City Kapurthala from distant areas must be changed as well. Awasthi said according to department instructions, tours of Science City are being conducted by various schools across Punjab. “Owing to fog, students fail to reach Science City on time by buses, which does not fulfill the objectives of the tours. Besides, the lives of students are also at risk due to fog. So, keeping in view weather conditions these tours must be conducted with changed timings or suspended for a while,” he said.