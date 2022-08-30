Schools, colleges observe Sports Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

Several schools and colleges in the city paid homage to the hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand, by hosting special programmes, on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

DAV College Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar addressed a special assembly to encourage students to take up sports. Dr B B Yadav, Head of Physical Education Department, noted, “Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics.”

The Golbal Institutes also remembered the Hockey legend today. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman, hailed Dhyand Chand as one of the foremost sportspersons, who brought honour to India with his performance on the hockey field. He shared that, under the Fit India movement, the Global Group provides state-of-art sports facilities on its campus with full infrastructure, in line with the international standards for Hockey, Football, Cricket, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton and Table Tennis.

The sports academy of Goodwill International School organised various physical skill activities, including Hula Hoop and skipping for their students today. The school also conducted a sports quiz.

Assembly organised at DAV Public School

The students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised an assembly to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand. On this occasion, the students remembered the player. They also dwelled on the importance of sports and games, which helps us stay physically active and healthy. They also dwelled on noted sports personalities who had recently won medals in the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham. Dr Pallavi Sethi, Principal, encouraged the students to take part in games.

BBK DAV College Principal honoured

On the eve of the National Sports Day, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Boxing Club, Amritsar, honoured Dr Pushpinder Walia, Principal, BBK DAV College for Women. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia thanked Mr Baldev Raj, President, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Boxing Club, and noted that sports inculcate the spirit of self-reliance, resilience, confidence and teamwork. Dr Walia further added that BBK DAV has always encouraged the contribution of women in sports. Sweety Bala, Head, Department of Physical Education, and Dr Amandeep Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Commemorating birth anniv of Dhyan Chand

The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the greatest-ever sports star, the legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand. He was born on this day in 1905 in Allahabad in the then undivided United Provinces of Agra and Oudh in British India. Known as “Hockey Wizard”, or The Magician, Dhyan Chand was blessed with superb ball control, dribbling skills and brilliant reading of the game that helped him dominate the sport during an international career spanning from 1926 to 1949.

