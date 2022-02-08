Amritsar: Schools, colleges reopen for offline classes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

The government on Monday reopened all higher educational institutes and coaching centres along with schools from classes VI to XII. The private schools are gearing up to call students from Tuesday.

The attendance on the first day remained low as most of the students chose online mode. Besides, the staff was also unavailable.

Considering that the college and university students are busy in online exams, the offline classes in colleges remained suspended. Offline classes are expected to gather pace in a few days as teachers too are busy with election duties.

The reopening of schools clashed with the first schedule of election rehearsals. Most of the staff of the Education Department is on election duty and due to the first rehearsal, the staff reported and took training at the respective places.

