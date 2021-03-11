Schools hold I-Day functions in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 13
Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, educational institutions of the district organised functions dedicated to the day with patriotic zeal here on Saturday.
A special prayer meeting was organised in Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib. On the occasion, songs, poems, dance and choreography related to Independence Day were presented by students. The students were apprised of the sacrifices of freedom fighters.
Besides, Mata Sahib Kaur Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa, and Mamta Niketan Convet School, Tarn Taran, too organised functions to celebrate Independence Day.
