Schools to remain shut till tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

In line with the orders issued by the Punjab government, all government, aided and private schools in the district were instructed to suspend classes till July 13. The orders came after the schools on Monday kept functioning. The government had earlier announced a holiday on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall.

Despite there being no immediate flood-like situation in the district, schools were asked to remain closed till July 13. The advisory has been issued recommending the schools to prioritise the safety and security of students, teaching and non-teaching faculty besides staff members. The schools are also not conducting any online classes.

Meanwhile, the district education department is also keeping a tab on vulnerable school buildings and setting up safe rooms inside schools in case the need arises to evacuate people. As many as 7,200 safe rooms in schools have been set up across the district which will serve as a shelter for evacuated people.

#Private Schools