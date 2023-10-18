‘Science Espo-2023’ at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The faculty of science, Khalsa College, Amritsar, (KCA) celebrated the 'Science Espo-2023'. About 150 students from different streams participated enthusiastically in games like cricket, relay race, 100m (girls), 200 m (boys), spoon race, chess, carrom and tug of war. Dr. Harvinder Kaur, dean and head of physics department welcomed the Principal Dr. Mehal Singh. The first, second and third position winners in various competitions were awarded certificates and medals. The heads of various departments Dr Jasjit Kaur Randhawa, Dr. Amit Anand, Dr. Rajinderpal Kaur, Dr. Balwinder Singh Dr. Kamaljit Kaur and other faculty members were also present during the event.

Zonal Roller Skating Championship

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar has emerged as a winner at the Zonal Roller Skating Championship (Khedan Vatan Punjab Diya) held at wheels skating rink, Loharka Road, Amritsar. The event witnessed intense competition among schools across the Amritsar zone but the students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School secured top positions in various categories. The roller skating team of the school exhibited exceptional skills and bagged several gold, silver and bronze medals across different age groups and categories. The school winners included Jannat (Gold Medal), Nandan and Prem (Gold and Bronze Medal), Sushant Paras and Chirag who won Silver.

C Zone Youth Festival at GNDU

The C Zone Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University will be held from October 18 to 20. Prof. Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, dean student's welfare said that a large number of students will participate in the event. Singing, kawishri, classical instrumental and vocal music events will be organized. On the architecture department stage, painting on the spot, cartooning, collage making, clay modelling and on the spot photography competitions will be held at the conference hall of the university.

Interact club ceremony at WBS

Wood Blossom School (WBS) hosted the induction ceremony of Interact Club. The ceremony was hosted by Baldev Singh, Senior Rotarian; Col. Dr. BS Randhawa; Col. DS Pannu and others. Club advisor Ramandeep Kaur read the club report from last year on the projects undertaken by the students, which included visit to the old age home; conducting food donation drives and taking classes for kids in the Patti slum area. She also spoke about making the school's carbon foot print zero by the year 2024 and various waste segregation drives being organized for the same.

‘KALASH YATRA’ AT DAV

The NSS unit of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a special event known as the "Kalash Yatra" under the banner of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, an initiative launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. This remarkable event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave martyrs and the importance of preserving our cultural heritage. The 'Kalash Yatra' event featured the gathering of soil and rice from different areas, which were placed in an urn, symbolizing the collective strength and unity of India, informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The event also witnessed community members who came together to celebrate India's cultural diversity and honour the sacrifices of our brave martyrs.

