Scooter snatched from milk supplier

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

Four armed persons snatched a scooter from Naunihal Singh of Sultanwind village here. He used to supply Verka milk. Yesterday, he was on way from Sultanwind village to Bandala when four persons on two bikes stopped him near Jhite Kalan. They pointed a pistol at him and fled with his scooter bearing registration No. PB-02-EM-4927. The Chatiwind police have registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, the police nabbed two persons, identified as Rahul and Avijit Singh of Chheharta, for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a postmaster posted at the Gharinda post office here. The victim Madan Lal said on Wednesday, two youths on a bike snatched his mobile near the Government Elementary School. He went to his house as panic struck him, but later recovered and informed the police. The duo was arrested by the police.