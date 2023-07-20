Scrap dealer run over by school bus, driver absconds

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

A scrap dealer was run over by a school bus in the Jandiala Guru area here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Bakshish Singh of Othian village falling under the jurisdiction of the Kamboh police station. The driver managed to flee from the spot leaving the school bus behind.

Around 30 children were on the bus along with teachers when the accident took place. The police have registered a case in this regard and efforts are on to arrest the suspect identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Manawala Kalan, falling under the jurisdiction of the Chatiwind police station here. Two children received minor injuries in the incident.

Jagir Singh, an eyewitness and sarpanch of Othian village told the police that Bakshish was a junk dealer in his village. The sarpanch said yesterday, he was going to the Jandiala Guru area and Bakshish was ahead of him on his bike. The sarpanch said when he reached near Gurdwara Baba Dharm Singh after crossing the Manawala railway crossing, a bus (bearing registration No. Pb-02-BH-9481) of a private school at Khankot village came from opposite direction. As the bus was on high speed its driver could not control the vehicle and it collided with Bakshish’s bike. He was run over by the bus.

Onlookers pulled out the victim from underneath the bus and rushed him to Sri Guru Ram Dass Medical Hospital at Vallah. The sarpanch said Bakshish succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Balwinder Singh, SHO, Jandiala Guru police station, said raid was on to nab school bus driver Jaswant Singh who fled from the spot. He said the police was also talking to the school authorities to ascertain credentials of Jaswant.