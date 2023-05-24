Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

A large screen has been installed at the Golden Temple to enlighten the visiting pilgrims about the history and rituals of the holy place, and the guidelines to be followed.

The screen has been installed near the main entrance of the Darbar Sahib. Important information and guidelines would be displayed on the screen, said officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who inaugurated the screen, said that Sri Harmandar Sahib is the centre of faith for pilgrims from all over the world.

He said that the purpose of installing the screen is to enlighten the pilgrims about the history and the code of conduct to be followed during their visit to the Sikh shrine.

He said it is important to convey some necessary guidelines to the pilgrims. In the days ahead, information related to the history of the holy site would also be displayed.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that efforts are being made to provide necessary information to the pilgrims through modern technologies, and accordingly, the screen has been installed.