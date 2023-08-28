SDMs, revenue officials directed to transfer relief amount in week

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has instructed SDMs and revenue officials to ensure the transfer of compensation amount to the bank accounts of the flood affected people within a week. These officials were asked to carry out the distribution of compensation under their personal supervision.

During a visit to Tanel village in Majitha constituency near here on Sunday, ETO handed over a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to a family whose child was swept away in the floodwaters. He instructed the officials to complete the work of distributing the compensation for loss of crops caused by floods as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also distributed a compensation amount of Rs 12 lakh among 13 flood victims of Ajnala constituency today. He said that whatever damage had been done to crops because of the natural calamity would be compensated. Nine houses and three dairies were damaged besides the loss of three milch cattle, he said.

Dhaliwal said post-flood relief measures were being personally monitored by the Deputy Commissioners of each district so that no affected person remains deprived of compensation.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO