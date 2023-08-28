SDMs, revenue officials directed to transfer relief amount in week

Amritsar, August 27
Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has instructed SDMs and revenue officials to ensure the transfer of compensation amount to the bank accounts of the flood affected people within a week. These officials were asked to carry out the distribution of compensation under their personal supervision.
During a visit to Tanel village in Majitha constituency near here on Sunday, ETO handed over a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to a family whose child was swept away in the floodwaters. He instructed the officials to complete the work of distributing the compensation for loss of crops caused by floods as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also distributed a compensation amount of Rs 12 lakh among 13 flood victims of Ajnala constituency today. He said that whatever damage had been done to crops because of the natural calamity would be compensated. Nine houses and three dairies were damaged besides the loss of three milch cattle, he said.
Dhaliwal said post-flood relief measures were being personally monitored by the Deputy Commissioners of each district so that no affected person remains deprived of compensation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police