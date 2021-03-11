Sea of devotees join religious procession in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A nagar kirtan procession was taken out in the town dedicated to the 459th birth anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev, fifth guru of Sikhs, on Wednesday during the eight-day religious programme started from April 16. Under the patronship of Guru Granth Sahib Panj Piaras led the nagar kirtan procession in which devotees from Tarn Taran and the nearby villages participated. The procession saw performance of gatka by nihangs. The nagar kirtan moved from Guru Arjun Dev Sarai and passed through the different bazaars and roads of the town. Bhai Satpal Singh performed ardaas at the time of departure of the procession. The devotees participating in the kirtan were served langar sweets at every corner of the town by residents.