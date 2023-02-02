 Tarn Taran Diary: Kar Sewa sect initiates job cards for needy families : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran Diary: Kar Sewa sect initiates job cards for needy families

Baba Sukha Singh constructs a dhussi bandh ( temporary embankment) on the Beas.



Kar Sewa sect Sant Baba Tara Singh, Sarhali Sahib, besides being involved in its conventional work of organising religious activities and constructing buildings of religious places, has taken one of its kind initiative by providing a source of revenue to hundreds of needy families of the area. Four hundred families were given employment cards recently and more are to be given in the coming days. The sect is also busy in plantation and extending help to farmers at the time of floods in the Mand area alongside river Beas which is a routine work as thousands of acres of land get affected with farmers often facing the threat of floods not once but twice a year. Blood donation, solemnising of mass marriages of needy couples too were included in the activities of the sect. Baba Sukha Singh, head of the sect, said it is a fact that in the rural areas, specially in the Mand belt, unemployment has become a problem. Baba Sukha Singh said that job card holders would be given work in plantations and other activities related to gardening and agriculture. The card holders would be given work in educational institutions being run by the sect, he added. The sect also extends help to the needy in constructing shelters during the winter season and arranging rescue operations. The sect would pay them according to set rules, said Baba Sukha Singh. Established in mid-1970s, the sect had gained much following for its religious work. The sect also manages Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, which was established in 1968 under an aided scheme of the state government and is also involved in social work like constructing buildings for schools and health centres.

Extraordinary student

Prabhsimran Singh Ahluwalia, son of Baljit Singh Ahluwalia, a resident of Tarn Taran who secured 655 marks (90.97% ) in NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), the pre-medical test for students, was honoured at the district-level Republic Day celebrations for his achievements in the field of education. Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha was the chief guest on the occasion. Those who praised Prabhsimran’s achievements were Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA, Deputy Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh and others. Deputy Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh who too is a resident of Tarn Taran revealed that Prabhsimran excelled in his studies securing 98.2 per cent marks in the medical stream in Plus Two and got seventh position in the PSEB exams this year. Prabhsimran was a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, and it was a coincidence that DC Rishi Pal Singh too had studied at the same school. Prabhsimran’s mother Ravinder Kaur Ahluwalia, principal of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary, Tarn Taran, said though her son was free to get admission in any medical college of the country, he preferred to study at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

Tanakdeep awarded by Defence Minister

Tanakdeep Kaur receives award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

Tanakdeep Kaur, a student of Mamta Niketan Convent School, Tarn Taran, received the national award in the Veergatha Project 2.0. She was given the award on January 25 in New Delhi. Tanakdeep is one of the ‘Super 25’ winners from across the country and the only one from Punjab. She was given a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a medal and a certificate by Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minster. Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt were also present along with other dignitaries.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

