Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Amritsar, August 9

With the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations round the corner, the police are keeping a close watch on history-sheeters in order to thwart any untoward incident in the holy city.

Besides, the police have sealed the entry and exit points of the city by setting up checkpoints. Three companies of Punjab Armed Police have also been deployed to enhance security during the 76th I-Day celebrations.

The police have set up over 50 nakas in different parts of the city including the entry and exit points on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road, Amritsar-Batala road and on the main GT road.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said, “We have planned flag marches and patrolling in various parts of the city. Security has also been beefed up at important religious and tourist places.”

He said, “Around 4,000 cops would keep a close watch during the I-Day celebrations.”

“The police have planned cordon and search operations (CASO) in different areas and localities during this period,” he said. Meanwhile, the police today remained on their toes today after several organisations gave a bandh call to protest against the Manipur violence.

The police also came face to face with protesters who were forcibly getting shops closed, said Bhandal. The bandh remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported in the city, he said. He said if anyone tried to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, stern action would be taken against him/her.