Security beefed up ahead of VVIPs campaigning for Lok Sabha elections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

With top leadership of various political parties arriving in the holy city to give impetus to their respective candidates during the last leg of the parliamentary polls, the Police Department has been put on high alert in the border belt.

Former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi would be addressing a public rally in favour of the party candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla tomorrow while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be holding roadshows in Ajnala and other parts of the rural belt for boosting the election campaign of his party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Rakesh Kaushal, DIG, Border Range, said adequate security arrangements had been made ahead of VVIPs visit to the border belt. Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said tight security arrangements had been made for the poll campaigns of political parties. He said, “The police and paramilitary forces have been deployed near the venue on Airport Road where Rahul Gandhi would address a rally.”

Besides, top rung BJP leaders, and Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal would also visit the city to bolster their respective party campaigns. SAD chief is also expected to arrive in the city in the coming few days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha