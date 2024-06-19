Security beefed up at Amritsar railway station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

In wake of threats issued by J-K based terrorist organisations to bomb railway stations in Punjab, security has been beefed up in and around the Amritsar railway station.

Railway officials said that the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) are keeping round the clock vigil. They are keeping a track of passenger movement through CCTV cameras and checking the suspicious movement of people besides their bags and baggage. So far, nothing incriminating has been found.

