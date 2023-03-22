Security forces hold flag march

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 21

Heavy police force was deployed at sensitive areas and nakas in the district to avoid any untoward incident on Tuesday. Maninder Singh, SP (Headquarters), said the police received 150 GRP personnel last evening and all nakas had been strengthened in the district. Earlier, two companies of the BSF were given to the district after the crackdown against Amritpal Singh four days back. SP Maninder Singh said flag marches were organised on Tuesday in Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Chohla Sahib, Bhikhiwind and other towns jointly by the security forces. The SP said one-way traffic had been opened on Bangali Bridge, where the protesters were staging a dharna. Traffic movement is smooth on Harike Bridge.