Security forces hold search op at Amritsar railway station

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, APRIL 2

In view of the Lok Sabha election, Punjab Police and paramilitary forces jointly conducted a cordon and search operation at the Amritsar railway station on Tuesday. Nothing incriminating was found from any passenger.

Led by Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP (North), personnel of the security forces checked the luggage of those passengers who looked suspicious. They also questioned shopkeepers and encouraged them to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Personnel of the security forces pressed into service a dog squad and metal detectors to carry out the search operation at the railway station.

