Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Amritsar, October 5

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said that the state government had appointed 1,378 security guards for government schools to further strengthen the existing education infrastructure in Punjab.

Bains announced that these security guards had been appointed at a budget of

Rs 18.19 crore for introducing on-campus security in all senior secondary schools of the state. Each School of Eminence (SoE) would have two security guards manning the gates and two managers, who would be responsible for carrying out maintenance related works on the campus.

Two campus security guards each have been deployed at the SoEs in Town Hall, Mall Road, Chheharta and Jandiala Guru, who would keep record of staff and students’ arrival and leaving the school, besides managing traffic and general security of the campus.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at SoEs for additional monitoring. There are 72 senior secondary schools in Amritsar district where campus security guards have been deployed. Besides, 2,000 campus managers would be appointed for the maintenance of the school buildings across the state.

“The objective of having security is to monitor campus activities, movement of staff and students and ensure their safety, especially in the rural areas where incidents of theft are rampant. Soon, every school in the district would have security guards,” said an official of the district education office.

