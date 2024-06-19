Security reviewed at Amritsar airport after hoax bomb threat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

The authorities at Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport beefed up security after hoax bomb threats were received at various airports in the country. VK Seth, Director, SGRD held a meeting with the security agencies on Tuesday and seriously considered the threat call. He gave instructions to make strict arrangements for the security of the airport and passengers.

Seth said that a threatening message has been circulated at airports all over India due to which the security at Amritsar airport is also being taken seriously. In this regard, he held a meeting today with the CISF and Punjab Police officials. Security arrangements were discussed during the meeting. The airport authorities issued guidelines for a thorough checking of every visitor coming to the airport. VK Seth said that the CISF and Punjab Police have been asked to increase vigilance at the airport.

