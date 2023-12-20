Seized drugs destroyed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

The drug disposal committee of the city police destroyed a huge quantity of drugs through incineration at Khanna Paper Mill here today.

Harpreet Singh Mander, DCP (Investigation), who is also the chairman of drug disposal committee, and Manmohan Singh Aulakh, ADCP (Investigation), who is a member of the committee, said, “The police have destroyed 18.210 kg of heroin, 22,495 capsules, 34,798 pills, 10.680 kg of powder, 44 .4 kg of poppy husk, 55 injections, 4.55 kg of charas, 370 grams of smack and 375 grams of ganja by putting these narcotics in a boiler. These drugs have been seized in 210 cases under the NDPS Act.”

