Seized drugs destroyed in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 19
The drug disposal committee of the city police destroyed a huge quantity of drugs through incineration at Khanna Paper Mill here today.
Harpreet Singh Mander, DCP (Investigation), who is also the chairman of drug disposal committee, and Manmohan Singh Aulakh, ADCP (Investigation), who is a member of the committee, said, “The police have destroyed 18.210 kg of heroin, 22,495 capsules, 34,798 pills, 10.680 kg of powder, 44 .4 kg of poppy husk, 55 injections, 4.55 kg of charas, 370 grams of smack and 375 grams of ganja by putting these narcotics in a boiler. These drugs have been seized in 210 cases under the NDPS Act.”
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...