Seized narcotics destroyed

Amritsar, April 15
The drug disposal committee of city police today destroyed narcotic substances, including heroin and charas, confiscated by the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal, who heads the drug disposal committee, said the drugs were seized under 51 NDPS cases. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Harjit Singh Dhaliwal and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detective), the other members of the committee, were present on the spot.
As much as 1.7-kg heroin, 4.1-kg of charas, 14.5-kg narcotic powder and 14-kg ganja were disposed of. As many as 10,845 sedative pills 20,500 intoxicating capsules, 55 injections were also destroyed.
The DCP said the drugs were destroyed using incineration method at the Khanna Paper Mill.
