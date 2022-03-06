Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

Though the process of disposing of impounded vehicles is continuing, there are still hundreds of vehicles, a majority of them two wheelers, lying in the police stations and police chowkis which left them out of space.

Around five stolen vehicles are recovered daily and we are forced to park at the police stations in a haphazard manner as we have no other place to park these. A senior police official

On Friday, the police confiscated around 40 bikes and scooters which were kept at Division B police station here. As there has been a spurt in the number of theft cases of two-wheelers in the holy city, the police have launched a campaign to nab perpetrators to check such incidents.

A senior police official says around five stolen vehicles are recovered daily and they are forced to park at the police stations in a haphazard manner as they have no other place to park them.

Earlier, the police had sought 2.5 acres of land from the Municipal Corporation and the Amritsar Improvement Trust, but it did not see the light of day. A resolution was to be passed in the MC House, but it could not happen.

The haphazardly parked case property vehicles not only give a shabby look, but also remains a headache for the police stations.

The city police had earlier made a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) for scrutinising all vehicles and disposing them of accordingly. As per information, there were roughly over 3,000 vehicles that were stashed in different police station and police chowkis.

There were four-categories vehicles that are stashed in the police stations. The first-category vehicles are those cases of which were decided by courts; the second-category were under investigation or which were under trial at different courts; the third ones were those which were impounded under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 102, CrPC, and the fourth-category were those found abandoned by the police under suspicious circumstances.

Besides, there were vehicles, including school buses, which were impounded by the Regional Transport Office and their cases were still pending.

Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill pointed out that it was easy to dispose of those vehicles whose cases were decided in court, but the process of disposing of vehicles under other the four categories is very time consuming. He said on an average 50 per cent vehicles had already been disposed of.

“After the election results, we will again request MC authorities to provide 2.5 acres for parking all the seized vehicles,” he said.