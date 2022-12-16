Seizure of weapons: Smuggler brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

The police have brought Akashdeep Singh, a cross-border smuggler lodged in Faridkot jail, on production warrant. He was held in connection with the arrest of four members of a Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa gang three days ago.

The police had arrested four alleged accomplices of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa with four country-made weapons along with four magazines and nine bullets from the Vallah bypass here on Monday.

One of the suspects, identified as Gurlal Singh of Bhikhiwind, was wanted by the Counter Intelligence in a case of seizure of cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons and explosives this year. Besides Gurlal, others who were held include Rajbir Singh Raja, Armandeep Singh, alias Lakha of Bhikhwind, and Gurlal Singh of Bankan village (Bhikhiwind) in the Tarn Taran area. The police also confiscated a mobile phone from their possession, which led to their links with Landa. They were allegedly operating at his behest.

“Following a preliminary probe that Gurlal had procured four weapons from an unidentified person through Akashdeep Singh, he was brought on production warrant from Faridkot,” said Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations).

Investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind procuring of weapons.

A case under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 411 of the IPC was registered against them at Mohkampura police station here on Monday.