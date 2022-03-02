Selection trials for Pb women hockey team tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

The trials for Punjab women hockey team, who will take part in junior nationals, will be held at 11 am on March 3 at Guru Nanak Dev University’s AstroTurf.

Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, member of Ad-Hoc Committee, Punjab, said the selected players would be part of the Punjab hockey team. The team will play in the 12th Hockey India Junior Women All-India National Championship to be held from March 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

Players born after January 1, 2003, will be able to participate. These players will be selected by Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh, Rajbir Kaur, Sukhjit Kaur Shammi, Amandeep Kaur, Yogita Bali, Hardeep Singh Grewal, Gurwinder Singh Chandi Olympian, Nirmal Singh, Gurbaj Singh, international hockey players.