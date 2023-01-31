Seminar by Employment Bureau

Amritsar: A career counseling seminar was conducted by the District Employment and Business bureau at its office today. As many as 40 students from various schools participated in the seminar. The students were made aware of courses that they might consider taking up in the future. Deputy Director Vikram Jeet, career counselor Gaurav Kumar and District Guidance Counselor Jasbir Singh were present on the occasion.
Placement drive at DAV college
DAV College, Amritsar, has started a placement drive on its campus with various MNCs participating in it. Principal Amardeep Gupta said three students — Anu Sharma, Gauri Sharma and Kavyansh Sharman — had been placed in Decathlon on an annual package three lakh. In-charge of placement cell, Vikram Sharma, said the college was providing jobs to the students before the degree. The demand of computer skills had become important for securing a job these days because of which students were competing for admission in computer-based courses.
Alumni meet at SSSS college
An alumni meet was organised at SSSS College of Commerce for Women. The meet offered an opportunity to students to refresh their old memories and visit their alma mater. Jagdish Singh, honourary secretary, felicitated the students. A short film titled ‘Conversation with Planets’ was shown on the occasion followed by a poetry-recitation competition. Principal Navdeep Kaur encouraged the alumni to collaborate using a formal platform and join hands for mutual growth.
Leadership summit at IIM amritsar
Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, successfully conducted the second edition of the leadership summit, Aarohan’23, on January 29. The summit provided students with a holistic view of how a manager can handle different situations to respond to a cohesive and competitive market with varying conditions. In line with the idea, the theme of the summit was, “Innovate, Integrate and Motivate”, focusing on how industries invent and re-invent and how they integrate these innovations in the right way, which would add value and motivate the workforce. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, IIM Amritsar, addressed the gathering. The speaker list comprised many eminent names from the industry. Venkitraman Anand, talked about the transition the concept of innovation has been through over the years. Sumit Mundra highlighted that companies are currently known for innovational capabilities and engaging workforce.
Tribune Shorts
