Seminar held on employability skills

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, November 7

Be so good they can’t ignore you. This was the advice Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal gave to youngsters who attended the one-day seminar on employability skills organised by Rozgar Map — an online and offline platform which guides unemployed youngsters on how and where to get jobs.

An app to improve English vocabulary designed by Amritsar-based young entrepreneur Ridhi Peshawaria and her husband Chetan Peshawaria was also launched on the occasion.

The founder and CEO of Rozgar Map Dr Sanjeev Sarpal managed the proceedings.

DC Aggarwal told the youngsters that jobs will never come knocking at their doors. “You will have to knock on the doors of entrepreneurs and industrialists who have jobs. A man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore. Hard work, perseverance is the name of the game. Be so proficient in your chosen field that a time will come when nobody can ignore you. Do not get dejected by rejections, however regularly they may come. A rejection is nothing more than a necessary step in the pursuit of success. Just think that the elevator of success is out of order and the only way to reach the top is to take the stairs, one by one,” he told the gathering.

Young entrepreneur Ridhi Peshawaria who designed the English vocabulary app, Edugogy, said she had worked hard to design it. “Anybody, from a student to a housewife, can improve his or her English by using the app. I have met hundreds of young people who have a mental block. They say the language is difficult to learn. On my part, I tell them it is easy provided you start in a proper way, step by step. You do not have to be great to start. But you have to start to be great. In India, anybody who speaks fluent English is deemed to be a king,” she said.

She spoke on the importance of learning the language. “English is a universal language. Even in the digital world, it is the most dominant language,” she reminded her audience.

#Gurdaspur