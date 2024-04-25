Seminar held on legacy of Ambedkar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

Dr BR Ambedkar Chair in collaboration with the Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised national seminar on the theme “Legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar: Analysis and Appraisal” to mark the 133th birthday anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Professor Kuldip Kaur, Director, Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, while opening the lecture, highlighted the purpose of the seminar as regards the contribution of Dr Ambedkar in various fields. She said the seminar received overwhelming response and more than 50 research papers were received on different domains of the seminar.

Professor Rattan Singh from University Institute of Legal Studies, Punjab University, Chandigarh, delivered the keynote address. Dr Rattan Singh presented holistic picture of the legacy of Babasaheb.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU