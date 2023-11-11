Seminar marks National Education Day at GNDU

Amritsar, November 10
The Department of Education of Guru Nanak Dev University celebrated National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad by hosting a special seminar-cum-workshop for students of School of Education.
Prof (Dr) Amit Kauts, head, Department of Education, and Prof (Dr) Deepa Sikand Kauts, Dean, Faculty, Department of Education, GNDU, initiated a talk on the life history of the first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
“Abul Kalam Azad’s name is very popular in the Indian education system because of his innumerable contribution to the field of education. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was not only an eloquent orator and a prolific writer, but he was also the youngest person to have served as the president of the Indian National Congress. His passion for education and his unwavering commitment to the betterment of the nation earned him the epithet “Maulana”, an honorific title meaning learned one,” explained Dr Kauts.
Students of the Department of Education attended an online live telecast programme that was organised by the School of Education of IGNOU under the guidance of Ministry of education of India on the main theme “Building a knowledge Economy: Lessons from India’s History”. The first talk in online programme was given by Padma Shri Prof Dinesh Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University. He highlighted the need for building an Indian knowledge system with India culture and Indian ethos. Further, the talk on the main theme was graced by Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, and by Prof (Dr) C B Sharma, Director IGNOU.
