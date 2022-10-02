Seminar on 150th anniv of Singh Sabha Lehar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

Desecration and religious conversions dominated the seminar held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the famous 19th century Singh Sabha Lehar here on Saturday.

Organised by the Panthic Talmel Sangathan, speakers at the seminar gave a call to the Sikh community to start a similar movement once again.

Sangathan convener Giani Kewal Singh spoke on the matter of conversion.