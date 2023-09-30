Seminar on AIDS awareness organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

In order to raise awareness about the terrible virus AIDS, Red Ribbon Club of Khalsa College and Directorate of Youth Services Department, Punjab, organised a seminar and skit competition at Khalsa College with the support of Punjab AIDS Control Society, Chandigarh.

Major (Dr) Varun Kumar, an officer of the district administration, and Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Public Relations Officer, attended as special guests. Resource persons were Dr Tejinder Kaur, professor and head, skin department, Medical College, Amritsar, and Dr Mohan Begowal, former professor of the medical college. The coordinator of the programme, Jaspal Singh, Assistant Director, Youth Services Department, said the government was taking efforts to create awareness to combat the spread of terrible diseases in the society.

Professor Bhupinder Singh Jolly, nodal officer, Red Ribbon Club Khalsa College, informed that Red Ribbon clubs have its members in 35 colleges of Amritsar and Tarn Taran district and their nodal officers participated in the seminar. Host college Principal Mahal Singh welcomed the participants and guests. He said the college apart from providing formal education to its students put in sincere endeavour to educate them about the evils and epidemics spread in the society.