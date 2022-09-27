Seminar on air pollution held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Regional transport authority organised a seminar at PBN senior secondary school, Hall Gate. About 250 students participated in the seminar in which the speakers emphasised the need for clean energy and sustainable lifestyle. The subject was how we could reduce air pollution caused by emissions from thermal plants and switching to clean energy source like solar. The speakers, which included faculty of the school and officials from the regional transport office, also asked the students to plant saplings of trees to avoid global warming and ensure that these saplings grow into trees to prevent soil erosion and infertility. Students pledged to create awareness among people by organising rallies. Rajeev Kumaria, manager and secretary, of the school welcomed the delegates. Sandeep Tandon, officiating principal, thanked them for the seminar.

Seminar on career in tourism

The travel and tourism industry, along with the related sectors contributing to it, is expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years. A job in this industry can be highly exciting and adventurous and even pays well. Keeping in mind the scope in the field, DAV college held a seminar for its students on employment opportunities in tourism. Vibhu Rampal, industry expert, in the career guidance seminar, stressed on understanding the scope and details regarding the industry. She added that in India, the travel industry is expected to create 46 million job opportunities by 2025. “Athough it was slow to take off in the country, the government’s initiatives in this field are uncovering a bright future for those, who want to make a career in this field,” said Vibhu. Principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar said India’s potential in the field of travel and tourism was hardly close to being fulfilled. “The country is a geographical anomaly, having almost all the geographical features available,” he said. According to a report published by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), India could possibly add another Rs. 8,50,000 crores by the year 2020 through tourism. WTTC calculated that tourism generated 8.31 lakh crore or 6.3 per cent of the nation’s GDP in 2015 and supported 37.315 million jobs, which is about 8.7 per cent of its total employment.

Workshop at Khalsa College

Khalsa College for Women hosted a workshop organised by the project development and computer science department. First lecture delivered was on computer applications and second lecture was on ‘Basic Sustainable Fashion Terminology and Paradigms of Zero Waste Techniques in Fashion’ was organised by Post Graduate Fashion Designing Department under the direction of principal, Dr Surinder Kaur. Prof Sandeep Sood from the college gave information about creating different types of applications like desktop application, web-application and mobile, told the students about front end and backend tools and made them aware of the main role of security in web applications. He discussed different types of project development languages. Dr Harpreet Kaur, associate professor at Kanya Mahavidyala, participated as spokesperson. She discussed about upcycling and recycling of fabrics and clothes and emphasised on making effective plans for their solution. She said the need for sustainable fashion arises due to climate change, scarcity of resources, poor economic condition of workers and evolution of consumer behaviour.