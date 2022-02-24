Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 23

Students and staff of Sri Guru Arjan Dev (SGAD) Government College took part in an awareness seminar on crop residue management organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh, Tarn Taran, on Tuesday.

Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director (Training), said the burning of paddy straw causes environmental pollution and affects soil properties negatively, thereby reducing soil fertility and overall crop productivity.

He advised farmers to follow crop residue management and urged students to inform residents and parents about burning of residue and how it can be used alternatively for the production of mushrooms, paper making, livestock feeding and for the generation of electricity.

Principal Dr HS Bhalla thanked KVK team for organising such activities. Students also participated in poster making, essay and speech writing and presented their views on air and water pollution, climate change and other-related aspects. Later, students were honored by KVK and the college management.