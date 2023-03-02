Seminar on digital frauds at KCA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Post-graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, today organised a seminar on ‘Digital Frauds: Awareness to Safe Banking Practices’ in which Amit Gagneja, Senior Vice-President, Madhur Singh Arora, Vice-President and Vijay from HDFC Bank spoke about the rising threats of fraud. Khlasa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh said the knowledge of safe banking practices is very important in today’s time. Gagneja advised those present to not download any unknown app on the phone as it may access your confidential data secretly. He directed the participants to be vigilant while doing online transactions and not to share your OTP. Arora emphasised that in recent times, banking has transitioned to a seamless digital experience, available at one’s fingertip. And with this transition and expansion of digital banking, cyber security has emerged as an area of focus for banks, he added. Vijay noted that transactions involving receipt of money do not require scanning barcodes/QR codes or entering the MPIN.

College holds video-editing workshop

BBK DAV College for Women organised a three-day workshop on video editing. BBK DAV College for Women, organised a three-day online workshop on video-editing, in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Education and the Government of India. The workshop was organised under the patronage of Social Entrepreneurship, Swachhta and Rural Engagement Cell (SESREC) of the college. Samarth Sharma, Consultant, MGNCRE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, was the resource-person for the workshop. He shed a light on the ‘Dos’ and ‘Don’ts’ of video-editing. He conducted a practical session for the students by editing videos with the help of editing applications. Principal Dr. Pushpinder Walia congratulated the conveners on successfully conducting the workshop. She added that skill-based education empowers the students, motivates them to think creatively and guides them on how to find right employment for themselves. Surbhi Sethi, Dr Nidhi Aggarwal, Sanjeev Sharma, and Dr Palwinder Singh (Members of SESREC) were also present.

Inter-departmental debate at KCP

Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Khalsa College of Pharmacy & Technology organised a debate and an extempore competition on the theme “Online Classes Pros and Cons”. More than fifty students took part in the event. The winning team in the debate contest was Nikhil and Ankush (B. Pharmacy, 8th Sem), Sukhmanpreet and Muskan (B. Pharmacy 4th Sem) andKuldeep and Udhay (D. Pharmacy 2nd Yr) picked up second spot and Ramanjot and Manseerat (B. Sc 6th Sem) obtained third position. Komalpreet of B. Sc 6th Sem remain the top performer securing first position in Extempore Competition, Pawandeep and Kuldeep bagged second and Gavin picked up third position in extempore.

Cambridge school hosts annual day

Cambridge Junior School recently organised its annual field show of NIDO [Play Pen] children with great zeal and enthusiasm on its school premises. The annual day forms an integral part of the school activities. The function commenced with ‘The Donald and Daisy Duck’ dance followed by the story of ‘Ek chidiya Anek chidiya’. To depict unity in diversity, the tiny-tots delivered a dance performance. The function was topped off by the gidda performance by the little ones. The parents also got a chance to be a part of the show. The directors of the school, Vineet Aggarwal, Shveta Aggarwal, Vansh Aggarwal, Chandni Aggarwal and Principal Reena Kundra graced the occasion with their presence.