Seminar on English skills

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, October 4

A seminar on English pronunciation and career guidance was held at Sri Guru Arjun Dev (SGAD) Government College, Tarn Taran, on Wednesday to impart techniques to pronounce English in its correct form. Jyoti Bala, college principal, presided over the seminar while Rakhi Vermani Sehgal and Varundeep from Y-Vace Institute addressed the students and gave tips on cracking the interview.

Principal Jyoti Bala said due to poor pronunciation students fail in job interviews. The initiative has been taken because of this, he said.

Profs Surinder Kaur, Kanika Puri, Gurinderjit Kaur, Vice-Principal Jasjit Singh and other members of the staff also spoke on the occasion.

#Tarn Taran