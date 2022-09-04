Seminar on entrepreneurship held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College for Women, in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, MSME-DFO, Government of India, organised an entrepreneurship awareness programme on self-employment opportunities. Kundan Lal, Assistant Director, MSME Ludhiana, motivated the students to become job providers instead of job seekers. Resource person Rohit Mohindru discussed various government schemes like PMEGP and KVIC with the students. Resource person Umesh Jaitely explained various educational loan schemes to the students.

Dairy training course for Una farmers

The Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) organised a dairy training course for dairy farmers in collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Dairy Skills in India (CEDSI). Lectures on various relevant topics on dairy farming were delivered, which included the management of dairy farms, balanced feeding and ration preparation, common diseases of dairy animals and their prevention, reproductive disorders and so on. The trainees were exposed to animals of different milch breeds, their rearing patterns and the method to record basic body parameters (temperature, pulse, etc) for an early diagnosis in sick animals. The CEDSI and KCVAS have signed an MoU for undertaking such skill-related training and activities for farmers. This is the first training session held after the signing of the MoU. As many as 20 trainees, including six woman farmers, from the Una district of Himachal Pradesh participated in the training.

Bhavan’s SL hosts PNB meet

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School hosted a PNB meeting in which Hari Om (DGM-PNB), Bhupinder Singh (Senior Manager) and other team officials were present. They threw light on the the PNB project. The meeting started with lamp lighting, following which Chairman Avinash Mohindru extended his gratitude by presenting flowers to the officials. Hari Om donated Rs 75,000 and 100 bags for the students of Bhavan’s PD Kumar Memorial Gyandeep School.

Global Institute begins new session

Global Group of Institutes organised Sukhmani Sahib paath on its premises prior to the commencement of the 2022 academic session. After the recitation of the holy paath, an ardaas was made by the students, faculty and others. They offered prayers for the success of the Global Institute in service of education. A langar was also organised after the path.

DAV students shine in GNDU exams

The students of DAV College have brought laurels to the institution by securing the third position in the fourth semester in MA History. Mani Mahajan of the college has secured third position by scoring 1,306 marks out of 1,600. This was shared by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, who was happy at the success of the students. Congratulating the staff members and students of the department, he wished all of them a bright future. Prof Shilpi Seth, head of the history department, credited the success of the students to their and staff’s hard work.