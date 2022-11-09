Seminar on MSME schemes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The District Industries Centre held a seminar here on Monday to provide information about the schemes of the Ministry of the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) for local industrialists.

During the seminar, Varinder Sharma, Ludhiana MSME Director, informed the industrialists about the schemes of the Ministry of MSME. Under the marketing and procurement scheme, he said women entrepreneurs were paid 100 per cent and male entrepreneurs 80 per cent for participation in exhibitions and fairs selected by the Centre.