Seminar on prevention of sexual harassment organised by DLSA

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 6

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a seminar on ‘Prevention of Sexual harassment at Work Place’ on Thursday. It was presided over by Shilpa, Chief Judicial Magistrate–cum-Secretary, DLSA, Tarn Taran.

While addressing on the occasion, the Judge said that the Union Government, under the amendment provisions, has made more strict punishment for the accused, including death penalty. The Judge said that there was a need of cooperation from all sections of society to make the victims aware.

Rankaranbir Singh, assistant, Legal aid defence council, said that the amended POCSO Act, 2012, must save children from harassment. The Judge said to implement the act in its spirit, everyone must be made aware of it.

#Tarn Taran