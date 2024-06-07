Seminar on prevention of sexual harassment organised by DLSA

Tarn Taran, June 6
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a seminar on ‘Prevention of Sexual harassment at Work Place’ on Thursday. It was presided over by Shilpa, Chief Judicial Magistrate–cum-Secretary, DLSA, Tarn Taran.
While addressing on the occasion, the Judge said that the Union Government, under the amendment provisions, has made more strict punishment for the accused, including death penalty. The Judge said that there was a need of cooperation from all sections of society to make the victims aware.
Rankaranbir Singh, assistant, Legal aid defence council, said that the amended POCSO Act, 2012, must save children from harassment. The Judge said to implement the act in its spirit, everyone must be made aware of it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today