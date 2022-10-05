 Seminar on Technology & Business : The Tribune India

campus notes

Seminar on Technology & Business

Seminar on Technology & Business

A seminar held at Khalsa College in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, organised a seminar on ‘Role of Information Technology in Business Management’ with an objective to acquaint the students with Information Technology (IT) skills required for optimal business performance. DAV University, Jalandhar, Dean Manik Sharma, the keynote speaker, explained the role of information technology as a tool to monitor and manage businesses with ease. In his address, he discussed the ways to improve communication and workplace skills with the participating students. More than 100 students attended the programme.

PSEB holds ‘Yogasana’ competition

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) organised a district-level ‘Yogasana’ competition for boys at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, Amritsar. The school team won the competition with six gold medals each in Under 14, 17 and 19 categories along with two silver and three bronze medals. Out of the 18 gold medalists, 17 got selected for the Punjab School State Competition. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the participants and their trainer, Sanjay Kumar, who guided the students to victories.

SRA School celebrates Dasehra

The Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School celebrated the festival of Dasehra here today. The morning assembly began with cultural performances, including plays, singing and dance, by the students of Class VII. The students learnt lessons on honesty, respect and obedience through Ramayana. Principal Neetu Sharma advised the students to follow the path of truth. She added that celebration of festivals radiates a sense of belonging and devotion.

GNDU declares results

The Guru Nanak Dev University announced the results of B Design (Multimedia) for semester II, IV and VI and Diploma Course in Computer Applications (Full Time) for Semester II. “The results were uploaded on the university website,” said Palwinder Singh, Professor Incharge Examinations.

GCI students visit industries

The Departments of Management and Computer Applications of Global Group of Institutes organised visits to Paras Spices Pvt Ltd (Orika Spices), Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd and NRC Industries Ltd for the students of MBA, BBA, B Com and BCA. The MBA students visited the manufacturing unit at Paras Spices Pvt Ltd. The company caters to the requirements of the manufacturers making Maggi Masala noodles, under the label of Orika Spices. The BCA students visited the Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd. The B Com and BBA students visited the NRC Industries Ltd, manufacturer of rubber and steel cord conveyor belts for use in thermal plants, heavy industries and airports for the transfer of heavy-weight items.

Model, rangoli making competitions

The Department of Mathematics, DAV College, organised “Model Making” and “Rangoli Making” competitions to make the learning of mathematical concepts profound. The post-graduate and graduate students prepared models and rangoli by using colors and stationery showcasing creativity and artistry. In the rangoli competition, the duos, Sukhman and Saloni, Anjali and Sunaina, Shruti and Navpreet, bagged first, second and third positions, respectively. In model making, Harpreet, Ruchit and Bhavika bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

4
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

5
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

6
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

7
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

8
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

9
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

10
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche

Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche

The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples