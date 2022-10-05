Seminar on Technology & Business

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, organised a seminar on ‘Role of Information Technology in Business Management’ with an objective to acquaint the students with Information Technology (IT) skills required for optimal business performance. DAV University, Jalandhar, Dean Manik Sharma, the keynote speaker, explained the role of information technology as a tool to monitor and manage businesses with ease. In his address, he discussed the ways to improve communication and workplace skills with the participating students. More than 100 students attended the programme.

PSEB holds ‘Yogasana’ competition

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) organised a district-level ‘Yogasana’ competition for boys at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, Amritsar. The school team won the competition with six gold medals each in Under 14, 17 and 19 categories along with two silver and three bronze medals. Out of the 18 gold medalists, 17 got selected for the Punjab School State Competition. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the participants and their trainer, Sanjay Kumar, who guided the students to victories.

SRA School celebrates Dasehra

The Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School celebrated the festival of Dasehra here today. The morning assembly began with cultural performances, including plays, singing and dance, by the students of Class VII. The students learnt lessons on honesty, respect and obedience through Ramayana. Principal Neetu Sharma advised the students to follow the path of truth. She added that celebration of festivals radiates a sense of belonging and devotion.

GNDU declares results

The Guru Nanak Dev University announced the results of B Design (Multimedia) for semester II, IV and VI and Diploma Course in Computer Applications (Full Time) for Semester II. “The results were uploaded on the university website,” said Palwinder Singh, Professor Incharge Examinations.

GCI students visit industries

The Departments of Management and Computer Applications of Global Group of Institutes organised visits to Paras Spices Pvt Ltd (Orika Spices), Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd and NRC Industries Ltd for the students of MBA, BBA, B Com and BCA. The MBA students visited the manufacturing unit at Paras Spices Pvt Ltd. The company caters to the requirements of the manufacturers making Maggi Masala noodles, under the label of Orika Spices. The BCA students visited the Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd. The B Com and BBA students visited the NRC Industries Ltd, manufacturer of rubber and steel cord conveyor belts for use in thermal plants, heavy industries and airports for the transfer of heavy-weight items.

Model, rangoli making competitions

The Department of Mathematics, DAV College, organised “Model Making” and “Rangoli Making” competitions to make the learning of mathematical concepts profound. The post-graduate and graduate students prepared models and rangoli by using colors and stationery showcasing creativity and artistry. In the rangoli competition, the duos, Sukhman and Saloni, Anjali and Sunaina, Shruti and Navpreet, bagged first, second and third positions, respectively. In model making, Harpreet, Ruchit and Bhavika bagged first, second and third positions, respectively.