Seminar on Traffic Rules in Amritsar

Amritsar: The Department of Applied Sciences under Value Education Cell organised a seminar on “Traffic Rules” at Amritsar Group of Colleges. Arvinderpal Singh, ASI, Amritsar was the chief guest. While speaking on the topic, he educated the gathering about traffic rules and the key qualities which every student must imbibe to become a responsible citizen and above all a good human being. He added that we must follow traffic rules in true sense so that we can minimise the alarming number of road accidents. In order to lead a safe and secure life we need to understand the meaning and significance of different road signs and observe traffic rules. As a responsible citizen of the society, we should never drive our vehicles beyond prescribed speed limit, wear seat belts and helmets and most importantly, we should not take alcohol before driving our vehicles because with such negligence we do not only kill ourselves but also kill innocent people. Students were also acquainted with the various traffic symbols and signs.

English Literary Quiz organised

An Inter College English Literary Quiz was organized by HMV College, Jalandhar. Different colleges of the region participated in this competition. Disha Mehra and Simerjit Kaur Shergill from MA English Sem II participated as a team from DAV College, Amritsar. The College has bagged 3rd position in the competition. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar and Prof Pardeep Celly, Head of the English Department congratulated the students for their achievement. Dr Rajesh said that quizzes are the interactive platform for the students. Today, quizzes are not where students are participating to take home a prize or get famous overnight, but to gain knowledge, seek opportunities to excel beyond academics and secure their future. Since questions are based out-of-syllabus and require critical thinking and extensive research, students get into the habit of innovative learning from an early age.

Seminar on taxation system

To raise awareness among the students on the taxation system in India, a seminar was organised at Shri Ram Ashram Public School under the patronage of Principal Vinodita Sankhyan. Rohit Mehra (IRS) , Additional Commissioner, Income Tax was the resource person. Addressing the students of Grade X and XII, the learned resource person shared his expert views on the subject. Explaining the tax structure that constitutes direct tax (income tax) and indirect tax (Goods and services tax) and benefits of GST, he clarified the concepts of the students. He compared the tax system of different countries with India and highlighted the various measures which other countries are adopting for the economical stability of their countries. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan expressed her gratitude to the resource person for educating the students about the taxation system of India.

World Health Day celebrated

Woodstock Sr Sec School celebrated the World Health Day with the theme ‘My Planet ,My Health ‘on its premises. Verbal presentation on World Health Day accomplished in the form of poems, skit and speeches etc. Pupils from each grade have shown intense and eagerness and enjoyment in conducting the presentation and gave marvellous performance. Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Nijjar and Principal Dr Ancy addressed the students and emphasised on good eating habits that include a balanced diet, drinking water, fruit in every meal and a glass of milk every day. They spoke about the importance of sports and exercise and insisted on physical activities such as yoga and meditation for good health.

3-day Vaccination camp held

A three day vaccination camp for age group 12 years to 18 years was organised at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, under the able leadership of officiating teacher in charge Balwinder Singh. Kishore Rana, president of Nishkam Seva Organisation rendered their whole hearted support to make the camp a success. An expert team of doctors and health workers from the Civil Hospital vaccinated a large number of students at the camp which commenced on April 5. The camp was solely organised for the health and well-being of the students and the overwhelming support of the parents made it a huge success. Balwinder Singh, interacted with the students and appreciated their decision of getting vaccinated.

Kisan mela organised

Amritsar Group of Colleges participated in Kisan Mela organized at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tarn Taran, and was awarded as the Best Presentors for their stall introducing the latest trends and techniques in organic farming like hydroponics, aeroponic, vermicomposting, herbal products, etc as well as for their export promotion of organic agricultural products for doing excellent work in the field of agriculture supporting agri-preneurs and their Start-Ups. Ragini Sharma, Director Finance, AGC was rewarded as best farmer of the region for her work done in the field of agriculture promotion organic farming in the region and contributing in the development of the society. Principal Dr VK Banga said such events will provide an opportunity to the farmers and rural youths to learn about latest recommendations related to crop varieties and production and protection technologies.

World Health Day marked

A Global Health Awareness Day which is celebrated every year on April 7, the World Health Day was marked at Senior Study II. Teachers of Science Department and students organised a special assembly. The students of classes 9th & 10th delivered a very informative speech on World Health Day. It brought awareness among students about the overall health & well being of people. The theme for World Health Day is universal health coverage. This year World Health Day will shed light on nurses and midwives to honour their contribution in making the world a healthier place. The students of VIII designed beautiful posters to spread awareness explaining different components of health – Physical Health, Mental Health, Intellectual Health, Social Health and Emotional Health.Director Vijay Mehra said “Healthy body requires a healthy mind and positive energy. It is important to take care of our physical and emotional health.”