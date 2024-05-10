Seminar puts focus on air quality in Amritsar, its harmful health effects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

To push for monitoring air quality and implementation of effective air pollution checks in Amritsar, several organisations including Breathe Free, FLO Amritsar and Rotary Club jointly hosted a seminar to create awareness regarding importance of air quality and its impact on health.

Experts highlighted the importance of collaboration among organisations to address respiratory allergies being caused due to rising air pollution

Another organisation, the Clean Air Punjab, has also been advocating better air quality and implementation of pollution curbs to ensure clean and breathable air in city since last year. They had also met the Deputy Commissioner to discuss the matter and lend support to pink electric auto policy for women under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) Project, as a step towards clean air initiative.

The seminar, however, focused on harmful effects of air pollution, respiratory illnesses and steps to ensure better air quality. Indu Aurora, president, Voice of Amritsar and hub member, Clean Air Punjab, along with FLO Chairperson Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Juppan Sandhu, Dr PS Grover, Rotary District Governor Mantej Chinna, R&D professional from USA, Dr Latika Uppal and Dr Ruchika Grover, an ENT specialist at Medicaid Hospital, highlighted the importance of collaboration among organisations to address respiratory allergies being caused due to rising air pollution.

“The average PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Amritsar over a few months have been recorded above 120 and 100 respectively, which is considered ‘unhealthy’ and is a matter of concern. Not only is it causing respiratory illnesses but also impacting the standard of living and green wealth in city. We had written to Union Minister Hardeep Puri last year and also held meetings with the DC Amritsar this year to discuss and take up this matter on priority,” shared Indu Aurora, while addressing the seminar.

Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Chairperson of FLO Amritsar, emphasised the need for such initiatives, stating, “It is imperative for organisations to come together to discuss respiratory allergies, as they significantly impact the quality of life of individuals. Through collaborative efforts, we can enhance awareness and find innovative solutions to manage these allergies effectively.”

Dr PS Grover, Rotary Governor, added, “Asthma education, which is directly linked to quality of air, empowers individuals to take control of their health. It is crucial to educate the community about asthma and other respiratory allergies to ensure a healthier future.”

Last year, Clean Air Punjab had put up an interactive art installation comprising giant-sized faux lungs at Novelty Chowk, one of the busiest routes in the city, to create public awareness on the impact of breathing polluted air on health.

In 2023, Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB) had also announced to set up an air monitoring mobile unit in Punjab, to know the quality of air they were breathing. The mobile air quality van toured Khadoor Saheb, Tarn Taran and Amritsar but the current status of the project is unknown.

