Seminar spreads awareness on harmful effects of drugs

Amritsar, March 11

The city police organised a seminar on the ill-effects of drugs in the Mustafabad area. The aim of the seminar was to spread awareness about the negative impact of drugs and to encourage the youth to adopt sports and lead a healthy life.

Area residents, prominent persons, members of social organisations and young people attended the seminar with enthusiasm. An engaging discussion was held to discuss methods of eradicating the scourge of drugs. The police also sought public cooperation to spread awareness about the ill effects of drugs and help eradicate the menace.

A team of psychiatrists, present at the event, explained the physical damages caused by drugs.

Schoolchildren presented poems, speeches and a few artists performed musical items to bring home the idea of shunning drugs. A team of Azad Bhagat Singh Virasat Manch staged a play depicting how a drug addict destroyed his life and family owing to addiction. Besides, various other competitions for boys and girls were also conducted.

A football tournament was held at Sant Bhuri Wale Public School, Bhai Manjh Sahib, to foster a love for sports amongst youth. A number of football players participated and prizes were also distributed to the winning teams.

Satveer Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Local), felicitated the participants of both the events with mementoes and prizes.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police said they were taking strict action against drug traffickers and had adopted a zero tolerance policy for drugs. Such programmes were being organised to create awareness among people about the ill-effects of drugs, he added.

