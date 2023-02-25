Senior citizen rues cancellation of ration card

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, February 24
Jagdish Singh, a senior citizen, claims that his blue ration card number 0300064577362 was cancelled arbitrarily. “The department concerned cancelled my blue card on the ground that I was a government employee”. He claimed that he has never been an employee of any government department.
He shot off an application under the Right to Information Act seeking information that in which government department he had served and what was his salary.
Meanwhile, DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said those who feel their ration cards have been unnecessarily invalidated may submit their self-declaration and required documents before the deadline of February 27. After this no objection will be considered by the department concerned.
