Separatist's portrait installed at Sikh Museum

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has installed portraits of Amarjit Singh Khemkaran, a Punjab Police constable-turned separatist, who was killed while fighting against the Army in the 1984 Operation Bluestar, and Jathedar Dalip Singh Talwandi, who had taken part in several morchas and Punjabi Suba Lehar at the Golden Temple’s Central Sikh Museum here on Saturday.

Amarjit, a Punjab Police constable who had joined Babbar Khalsa after the 1978 Sikh-Nirankari clash, was a close associate of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He was killed in the 1984 Operation Bluestar. Family members of both Amarjit and Jathedar Talwandi were felicitated on the occasion with siropas.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said installation of their portraits was an attempt to showcase that “the Sikh community never forgets those who contribute for the cause of Panth”.